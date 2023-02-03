Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 305 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $231.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

