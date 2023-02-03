Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $122.23. 2,211,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $145.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.