Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.89. 2,583,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,929. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

