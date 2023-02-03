Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Stock Price Up 30.2%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) shares rose 30.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.