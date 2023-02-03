Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lessened by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $67,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.65. 481,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,849. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

