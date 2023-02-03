Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.37. 252,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.49 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

