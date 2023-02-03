Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.86. 7,035,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,363,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.53.

