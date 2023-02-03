Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Cut by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.89. 487,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,895. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.