Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.50. The company had a trading volume of 255,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.82 and its 200 day moving average is $208.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.