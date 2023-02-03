Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Increased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.25. 114,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

