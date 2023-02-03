Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,795. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

