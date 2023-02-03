Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $382.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

