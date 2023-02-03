Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 17.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $167,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $209.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.