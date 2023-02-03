Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

