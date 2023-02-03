Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $789.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,814,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 280,144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

