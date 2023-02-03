Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.23 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.8 %

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. 17,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. Research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.