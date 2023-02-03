Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

