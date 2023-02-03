Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

