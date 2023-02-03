Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,113,000 after acquiring an additional 166,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. 699,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,740. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

