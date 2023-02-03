Vectors Research Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,555 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10,540.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 74,129 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443,956.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 133,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 133,187 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.65. 3,052,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,216,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

