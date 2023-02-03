Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,874. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

