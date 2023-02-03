Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,846. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

