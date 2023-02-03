Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 17,611 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after buying an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,447 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,788,000 after buying an additional 1,180,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

