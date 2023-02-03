Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,228,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $75.02. 2,130,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,104. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

