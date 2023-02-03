Venus USDC Market Capitalization Hits $104.24 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $104.24 million and approximately $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00419358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.35 or 0.28603474 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00466923 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02184629 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.