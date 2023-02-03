Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,672,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

