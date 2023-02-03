Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $1,108,295.68 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,108,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,342,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,397,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 425,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,542. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $26.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

