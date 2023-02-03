Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) General Counsel Claire Poll Sells 152,000 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $393,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Claire Poll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00.

Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,380 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

