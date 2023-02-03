Vertcoin Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.53 million and $271,693.04 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,631.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00419840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00098522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00732582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00588601 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00184010 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,032,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.