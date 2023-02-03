VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded VerticalScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Stock Up 0.4 %

FORA stock opened at C$8.50 on Tuesday. VerticalScope has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$181.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.