Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,491 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 507,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 426.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICF traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. 139,517 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

