Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,288. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

