Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 184,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,889,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VAW traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $186.68. 12,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.53. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.