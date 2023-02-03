Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $209.16. 2,374,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,534. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day moving average is $168.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

