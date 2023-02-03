Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.51. 441,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,435. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

