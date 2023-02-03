Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.36.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,044. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.