Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.05-$6.30 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 2.8 %

VSTO traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 408,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 120.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $253,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.