Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.05-$6.30 EPS.
Vista Outdoor Trading Down 2.8 %
VSTO traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 408,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.