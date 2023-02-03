VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in VMware were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 25.0% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 22,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 779,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,027,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 14.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMW opened at $124.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.56.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

