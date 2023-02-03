VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 13,110 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

VPR Brands LP is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

