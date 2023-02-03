VRES 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,589.91 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. VRES has a market cap of $131.17 million and $10,589.91 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00049052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029376 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00223401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002766 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04370595 USD and is down -13.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $599.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.