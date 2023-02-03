VRES (VRS) One Day Volume Tops $661.54

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. VRES has a total market capitalization of $105.47 million and $661.54 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04370595 USD and is down -13.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $599.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

