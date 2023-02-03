Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vyant Bio to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

VYNT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 229,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Vyant Bio ( NASDAQ:VYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 4,416.02% and a negative return on equity of 77.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vyant Bio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

