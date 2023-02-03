Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $27.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

WNC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 183,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 237,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 779.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

