Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $43.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

