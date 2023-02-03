Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

