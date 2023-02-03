Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 346,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 596,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

WBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wallbox by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

