Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 346,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 596,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
WBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
