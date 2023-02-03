Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.91. The firm has a market cap of $382.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

