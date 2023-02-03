Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.27 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $42.85 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,452,509 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

