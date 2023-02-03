Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $43.77 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $43.77 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00091009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00064341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00024949 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004435 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,612,736 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future "bank." As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the "bank" and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China."

