Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04. 521,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 781,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $108.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.54 million. Analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

